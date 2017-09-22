Tata Sons' shareholders vote for going private

Tata Sons’ shareholders have voted in favour of going private, overruling objections raised by the “All resolutions placed before the annual general meeting were passed with a requisite majority,” a source said.

Sources familiar with the developments said the Mistry family, which owes an 18.5 per cent equity stake in the company, opposed all the resolutions at the AGM, except the one relating to the dividends.





ALSO READ: NCLAT grants waiver to Mistry on plea against Tata Sons The family has also decided to challenge the move in the courts.

The new structure, approved by the shareholders during the group’s AGM at on Thursday, would mean significant changes. For one, as a private limited firm, the holding company, headed by N Chandrasekaran, would not need to make as many disclosures as it has made until now. Secondly, if it defaults in paying dividend for two or more years, its preference shareholders would get voting rights, with Chairman Emeritus getting a bigger say.





ALSO READ: Tata Sons plans to go private limited As on December 2016, is the largest shareholder of preference shares (holding 35.6 per cent). He is also the biggest individual holder of equity and preference shares together (holding 31.43 per cent).

Tata Trusts and companies hold nearly 79 per cent equity stake in Tata Sons, with individual investors, including the Tata family, holding the rest of the equity.

did not comment on the AGM proceedings. The also declined to comment.