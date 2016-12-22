Tata Sons terms Mistry's interim relief petition as 'not maintainable'

With the refusing any interim relief to ousted chairman Cyrus P Mistry, the company on Thursday said it believes the is not maintainable in law.

In a statement, said the quasi-judicial body NCLT did not grant any interim reliefs.

Removed abruptly on October 24 as chairman of the holding firm of over $100 billion salt-to-software group, Mistry had on Tuesday moved NCLT seeking superseding of the board and appointment of an administrator to manage it.

Mistry's family holds over 18 per cent in while Tata Trusts headed by Ratan Tata, the newly appointed interim Chairman, has a 66 per cent stake.

"The parties have been directed to file replies and rejoinders in a fixed time in January, 2017. The Court also ordered the petitioner (Mistry family's investment firms) not to seek for any further interim reliefs in the subject matter," said the company statement.

Tata Sons, it said, "believes that the is not maintainable in law and the court will hear on this issue at the outset at the next hearing".

It said it would not state any further since the matter is sub-judice.