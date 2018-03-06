Tata Sons to buy up to 6.64% shares in Indian Hotel Companies

Indian Company Ltd (IHCL) today said Sons will be acquiring up to 6.64 per cent shares of the company from three promoter entities as part of restructuring the investment portfolio. Sons will be acquiring shares from Sir Dorabji Trust, Lady Memorial Trust and Sir Ratan Trust, according to a regulatory filing by Indian Company Ltd to BSE. While the maximum number of shares up to which acquisitions may be made from Sir Dorabji Trust is up to 50,221,040.

It is up to 17,728,200 from Lady Memorial Trust and up to 11,023,220 from Sir Ratan Trust, it added. The rationale of the proposed transfer is "restructuring of the investment portfolio," the filing said. The shares are proposed to be acquired at or around the prevailing price on date of proposed acquisition that is on or before March1 13, 2018, it added. Shares of Indian Company Ltd today closed at Rs 133.75 per scrip on BSE, down 0.30 per cent from its previous close.