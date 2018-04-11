Sons on Wednesday said it is in the process of consolidating its various businesses across and defence sectors under a single entity & Defence ( A&D).

The necessary statutory and regulatory approvals are in the process of being obtained in this regard, the company said in a release.

A&D proposes to bring together over 6,000 employees, and have production facilities in Telangana, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra, it added.

"The formation of A&D, a single unified entity, will allow us to better target emerging opportunities in and defence, and engage holistically with customers both in and globally," Sons N Chandrasekaran was quoted as saying in the release.

Subsequent to the consolidation, A&D will draw synergies from entities across the group, including Motors' defence division, (subsidiary of Motors), Power's strategic engineering division, Advanced Materials Limited, and Advanced Systems Limited, the release said.

A&D proposes to leverage its full range of expertise, experience, and capabilities from across the group related to land mobility solutions, aerospace, weapon systems, sensors and command, control, communication, computers and intelligence (C4I).

The company said that the combined entity will also be deeply invested in the development of indigenous platforms uniquely suited for the Indian defence forces, which is central to new entity's long-term strategy.

According to the release, several proposed to be forming part of A&D already have strong, established partnerships with leading and defence firms and are part of the global supply chain, and in some instances, they are also a global single source provider.

Banmali Agrawala, for infrastructure, defence and at Sons said A&D when formed, will be better equipped to execute larger and more complex projects and be more globally competitive as part of the global

"We have moved beyond providing to develop integrated offerings across land mobility, airborne platforms and systems, as well as and C4I," he added.