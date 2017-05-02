Tata Sons to seek CCI, I-T nod for DoCoMo payout

Last week, Delhi High Court rejected the Reserve Bank of India's objections in the Tata-DoCoMo case

will seek the approval of the Competition Commission of India and tax authorities to remit $1.18 billion to estranged partner to settle its long-standing dispute.



"As per the...Order of the Delhi High Court, will take necessary permissions from the Competition Commission of India and tax authorities to remit the amount in lieu of shares to be transferred to as per the consent terms," said in a regulatory filing.



Last week, the Delhi High Court rejected the Reserve Bank of India's objections in the Tata-DoCoMo case, clearing the decks for the Tatas to pay over $1.1 billion to the Japanese telecom major.



Tata Group had been locked in a legal battle with DoCoMo over the alleged breach of contractual obligations pertaining to the Indian joint venture - (TTSL).



"In terms of the...Agreement dated March 25, 2009, is to acquire 118,222,767 (11.82 crore) equity shares of TTSL. As on the date of the Arbitration Award that is June 22, 2016, $117,128,573 (117.1 million) was payable by for the same," said today in the BSE filing.



The final amount that is payable would be determined on the date of the payment to Docomo and would, therefore, "vary" over the amount indicated, it clarified.



has remitted Rs 790 crore to on August 09, 2016 and this "will be appropriately adjusted" against the amount governed by the stipulated terms and conditions.



It may be recalled that the two sides had gone for arbitration as the Indian company was not able to find a buyer for the Japanese telecom major's 26.5 per cent stake in their joint venture, when it exited from it.



As per the shareholding agreement, on DoCoMo's exit from the venture within five years, Tata was to find a buyer who would purchase the Japanese company's stake at minimum 50 per cent of the acquisition price, which came to around Rs 58.45 per share.



The other option was Tata purchasing the shares at the fair market value, which was Rs 23.44. However, this was not acceptable to DoCoMo and it had opted for arbitration.



The London Court of International Arbitration or LCIA in June 2016 awarded damages of about $1.1 billion in favour of DoCoMo for Tata's inability to find a buyer as per the shareholding agreement.



Thereafter, DoCoMo moved the Delhi High Court for enforcement of the award after Tata cited refusal of permission by the to make the payment.



The Delhi HC ruling, last week, facilitates the payout by Tatas to DoCoMo.

