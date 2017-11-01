Tata stays India's top brand, RIL second

The house of Tata continues to be a leading name for most Indians despite its trials and tribulations, Interbrand’s latest ranking of the country’s leading 40 brands shows. A year after former chairman Cyrus Mistry was ousted from Tata Sons and 10 months after N Chandrasekaran took his place, the Tata brand has retained its number one position on Interbrand’s 2017 list. While this is the fifth straight year of Tata’s reign at the top, its brand value has remained flat, data from the study show. For 2017, Tata’s brand value stood at Rs 73,944 crore ...