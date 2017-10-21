Tata Steel back on the growth path

N Chandrasekaran has adopted a two-pronged strategy for Tata Steel: Make European operations sustainable and grow the Indian business aggressively. With Tata Steel Europe transferred to a 50:50 joint venture (JV) with Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel will put its energy behind growth in the domestic market. In the next five years, Tata Steel has a target of doubling capacity in India through a mix of organic and inorganic options. Its Kalinganagar (Odisha) plant would take up the second phase of expansion and Jamshedpur will increase capacity by de-bottlenecking. For ...