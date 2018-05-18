Tata Steel completes acquisition of controlling stake in Bhushan Steel

(BNPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, has successfully completed the acquisition of controlling stake of 72.65 per cent in (BSL).

Ltd had won the bid to acquire debt-laden (BSL) in an insolvency auction. The bankrupt firm was among the 12 stressed assets the RBI had referred for NCLT proceedings last year.

"BNPL has successfully completed the acquisition of controlling stake of 72.65 per cent in BSL in accordance with the approved resolution plan under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) which has been managed by Vijaykumar V lyer, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLP, in his capacity as the resolution professional," said in a statement.

The admitted CIRP cost and employee dues have been paid as required under IBC, it said.

Further, settlement of the amounts equivalent to Rs 352,000 million towards financial creditors of BSL is being undertaken as per the terms of the resolution plan and corresponding transaction documents, the company said.

said Rs 12,000 million will be paid to operational creditors of BSL over a period of 12 months as per their admitted claims and as per the terms of the approved resolution plan.

"The investment from BNPL in BSL has been done through a combination of equity of Rs 158,890 million and inter-corporate loan of Rs 349,736.9 million . Additionally, Rs 1,000 million has been paid by BNPL to the financial creditors of BSL as consideration for novation of remaining financial debt of BSL.

"The acquisition is being financed through a combination of external bridge loan of Rs 165,000 million availed by BNPL and balance amount through investment by Tata Steel in BNPL. The bridge loan availed by BNPL is expected to be replaced by debt raised at BSL over time," the company said.

The nominees of BNPL have been appointed on the board of BSL and the existing directors of BSL are deemed to have resigned from its board as per the terms of the approved resolution plan, it said.

"As per the resolution plan approved by NCLT, BNPL shall be classified as the promoter of BSL, and the existing group shall be re-classified from group to public shareholders of BSL for the purposes of Sebi.." Tata Steel said.