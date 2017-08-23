Tata Steel digital campaign: Heritage tales behind doors

Tata Steel has embarked on an ambitious digital campaign that digs deep into the history behind several architecturally impressive doors and arches across India. They include iconic edifices such as the India Gate as well as lesser known ones such as the Dwar Stambh, an eighth century stone structure that is part of the Patna Museum and stands as a symbolic doorway to the past. The #DoorsofIndia campaign aims to cover 46 cities across 15 states in a span of five months, with six travellers talking us about a unique door and its heritage. Just over a year ago, Tata Steel had ...