is exploring opportunities in materials alternative to steel with the idea of introducing another product line beyond the existing one. “It is a joint company effort and it’s very early. But, our eyes are now beginning to set on alternative materials. The application for these materials can be in sectors like pharmaceuticals, electronics or anything related to the automotive sector. It would be a completely different area that can give us a natural hedge against the cyclicity of the steel business,” said Peeyush Gupta, vice-president (steel & marketing) of Tata Steel.

It may be early days, but is on a search to find the next ‘silicon’. Elemental has an immense impact as most computers, cell phones, and modern technology depend on it.

One area that is working on is graphene, believed to be the world’s first two-dimensional material. It is ultra-light, 200 times stronger than steel, yet incredibly flexible. It is a superb conductor and can act as a perfect barrier, and is also transparent. Graphene research is focused on applications in energy, membranes, composites and coatings, biomedical, sensors and electronics.

Gupta admitted that graphene was one area for Tata Steel, but did not want to elaborate. He, however, said that globally, the material space is witnessing immense research and development (R&D).

In Tata Steel, some cases are in the R&D stage, in some cases, there are applications being looked at and in some cases, there are manufacturing processes being studied so that it can go into pilot. "We can work with our European counterparts," said Gupta.

In August, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras to set up a research centre in the IIT Madras Research Park as part of its long-term strategic roadmap in the area of advanced materials. The idea is to come up with new materials, which will include graphene.

UK signed a collaboration agreement with Talga Resources to explore opportunities in graphene supply, processing and applications. As part of the agreement, Talga would supply graphene and graphitic carbon materials for use across applications in various Tata research programmes including, but not limited to, anti-corrosion pigments and conductive, formable, barrier and thermal coatings.

This is not Tata Steel's first initiation into new materials. had once explored opportunities in titanium. In 2003, had signed an agreement with Outokumpu Finland's physical separation division based in the US, Outokumpu-Lurgi, Germany, Pincock Allen Holt (an international resource and mining consulting company), US, and Larsen & Toubro, for setting a dioxide project in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu.

The first phase involved mining and separation or ilmenite and some other minerals, and its subsequent upgradation into synthetic rutile or dioxide slag, and the second phase entailed dioxide pigment. dioxide is widely used in the paints industry as it increases the opacity of the paint film. However, land issues derailed the project. had applied for prospecting licence over an area of 5,100 hectares in north Kerala. Gupta said the project was closed. " is an attractive element, but profitable extraction on a commercial basis is difficult."