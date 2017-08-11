Tata Steel gets regulatory approval for UK pension deal

Ltd has received regulatory approval for a pension deal, it said on Friday, paving the way for a possible between its British and European assets and those of Germany's ThyssenKrupp.

With the new agreement coming into effect, the pension scheme will be separated from and a number of affiliates, the company said.

will pay 550 million pounds into the British Pension Scheme and will also give one of Britain's largest final salary pension schemes a 33 percent equity stake in Ltd.

The terms of the deal are in line with those outlined by earlier this year.

The pension scheme has been a major stumbling block in a possible with ThyssenKrupp because the German company is opposed to taking on 15 billion pounds ($19.37 billion) in pension liabilities.