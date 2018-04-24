Tata Steel Kalinganagar misses steel output target in FY18

Leading producer Tata Steel's unit has missed the production target for 2017-18. The unit has produced 2.5 million tonnes (mt) crude as against an output target of 2.7 mt in the last fiscal.

The shortfall in output is despite the unit achieving production of 2.9 mt against the annual business plan target of 2.85 mt.

This shows the to conversion process of the plant is yet to settle down to optimal operation level to yield the desired result, said an analyst. That is expected of a new plant which faces tethering problems to synchronise and stabilise various units involved in the making process, he added.

It may be noted the Blast Furnace of the plant was shut down for about three weeks beginning 29th January because of a technical snag. The loss of production due to the shutdown was estimated at around 0.15 mt.

"Since the downstream operations are integrated to the Blast Furnace, Melting Shop (SMS) and (HSM) were also shutdown", chief spokesperson of Tata Steel, India and South East Asia, Kulvin Suri had said then.

Tata Steel's unit went into production in November 2015 with a first phase capacity of 3 mt. The company board last year has approved a plan to expand the plant capacity to 8 mt at a cost of Rs 23.5 billion.

The plant sold 2.35 mt of in the market during FY18, according to a statement of the company. Its products are mostly catering to segments like Automotive sector, LPG manufactures, construction equipment manufacturers, tube makers, line pipe manufactures, pre-engineered building sector, coal rollers, it added.

On the other hand, Tata Steel's Jamshedpur unit has achieved best-ever production of 10.95 mt and best-ever saleable production of 9.78 mt in FY18, said a release.