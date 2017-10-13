Inorganic assets to fuel Tata Steel growth: T V Narendran

will look at all inorganic options to achieve its target of doubling capacity in the next five years.

Tata Sons chairman had recently said that a deleveraged would be better positioned to grow faster and double capacity in India over the next five years, organically or inorganically. Asked about it, India and Southeast Asia Managing Director said, “He has set the target for us,” and then elaborated that it would be achieved through a mix of organic and inorganic options.

would be organic, he said. Tata Steel’s installed capacity in in the first phase is three million tonnes. It is understood that the company will be taking up the second-phase expansion to the board for approval in the near future and that could be three or five million tonnes.

Narendran, however, said that any capacity addition this year would have to be through the inorganic route. had said earlier that it would cash in on the opportunities thrown in by the insolvency process.

Among the 12 stressed assets under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, five were from the steel sector. The were: Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, and Steel, Monnet Ispat and Energy, and Electrosteel Steels.

Asked whether would look at assets in the east, Narendran said, “We are looking at all inorganic assets.”

The assets in the east are Bhushan Steel, and Steel, Monnet Ispat and Energy, and Electrosteel Steels while is in the west. The size of the assets range from 1.5 million tonnes to 10 million tonnes.

An analyst said both assets in the west and east would make sense for because an acquisition in the west would give it access to that side of the market. “On the other hand, Tata Steel’s mines are in the east. For each tonne of steel, three tonnes of raw materials are required, so would save on the logistics cost if it acquires a plant in the east. It can always send the finished product to the west, but it will save on volumes,” explained the analyst.

At present, has an installed capacity of 12.7 million tonnes and doubling capacity would mean taking it to 25.4 million tonnes. “That will not be possible through the organic route alone,” said industry sources. also has approval to add another one million tonne to the existing 9.7-million capacity at Jamshedpur.