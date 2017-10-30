JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

AION, SSG Capital keen on investing in Amtek Auto

Central Bank of India Q2 loss widens to Rs 750 cr as net NPAs jump to 9%
Business Standard

Tata Steel posts Q2 net at Rs 1,018 cr, misses estimates

The steelmaker had posted a loss of Rs 49.38 cr for the same period a year earlier

Reuters 

Tata Steel
Tata Steel

India's Tata Steel Ltd posted a Sept-quarter profit, boosted by strong volume growth following the ramp-up of its Kalinganagar plant in India.

Consolidated quarterly total steel deliveries were up 15 per cent to 6.45 million tonnes, with Indian deliveries contributing about 48 percent of the total.

Net profit was Rs 1,018 cr ($156.93 million) in the quarter ending Sept. 30, missing analysts' estimates of a profit of Rs 1,678 cr.

The steelmaker had posted a loss of Rs 49.38 crore for the same period a year earlier.

Deliveries from India operations grew 17 per cent year-on-year to 3.08 million tonnes in the quarter.

Shares of Tata Steel closed 1.18 per cent lower ahead of the results in a Mumbai market that gained 0.39 per cent.

($1 = 64.8700 Indian rupees)
First Published: Mon, October 30 2017. 19:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements