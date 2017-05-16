Tata Steel says agrees on deal to spin off giant UK pension scheme

Tata Steel said on Tuesday that key commercial terms of a deal to spin off its giant pension scheme into a standalone entity and end its liabilities for the scheme have been agreed with the scheme's trustees.

The deal, which will see Tata plough 550 million pounds into the deficit-laden British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS), is subject to formal approval by The Pensions Regulator, but Tata said it expects to reach a final agreement shortly.