Tata Steel drives out of Tata Motors; sells Rs 3,783-cr stake to Tata Sons

-
ALSO READTata Sons to buy Tata Steel stake in Tata Motors on or after June 23 Tata Steel hits 52-week high on plans to sell stake in Tata Motors Tata Motors, Tata Steel down up to 2% after a huge block deal Tata Sons to buy Tata Steel's Rs 3,800-cr holding in Tata Motors Tata Sons welcomes Chandrasekaran: Stocks end mixed
-
Tata Steel Ltd said on Friday it sold its stake in Tata Motors Ltd to Tata Sons, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, for 37.83 billion rupees ($586.3 million).
Tata Steel sold about 83.54 million shares at 452.80 rupees apiece, it said in a stock exchange filing.
As of end-March, the steelmaker owned a 2.9 per cent stake or about 83.64 million shares in Tata Motors, according to stock exchange data. Last week, Tata Steel said it would sell the stake to Tata Sons on or after June 23.
Indian media had reported that Tata Sons planned to reduce cross-holdings among group companies.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU