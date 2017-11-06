JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Paradise Papers: Firms named in leak under Sebi lens for fund diversion
Business Standard

Tata Steel sets up largest CDQ facility at Kalinganagar

CDQ is a heat recovery system to cool the hot coke from coke ovens

Jayajit Dash  |  Bhubaneswar 

Representative image
Representative image

Tata Steel has established India’s largest coke dry quenching (CDQ) facility capable of handling 200 tonnes per hour, at its greenfield steel plant located at the Kalinganagar Industrial Complex in Odisha's Jajpur district. 

Nippon Steel and Sumkin Engineering (NSENGI) of Japan are the supplier and technology partner of the CDQ system set up at Tata Steel Kalinganagar. The project was executed by Essar Projects.

CDQ is a heat recovery system to cool the hot coke from coke ovens. It is one of the most renowned energy-efficient and environment-friendly facility in steel production, where hot coke removed from coke ovens at a temperature of approximately 1,000°C, is cooled and kept dry with inert gas. The resulting steam produced in a waste heat recovery boiler is used to generate electricity. 

As the sensible heat - which is recovered by heat transfer in the cooling chamber - is utilised as a heat source for steam generation.Electricity generated by CDQ is clean and green energy. This also cuts down dependence on natural resources for energy generation thereby increasing the resource efficiency considerably, through secondary resource management and technology infusion.

In addition, compared to the conventional wet quenching, CDQ brings about advantages such as the reduction in dust emission and improvement of coke quality. This environment-friendly technology would help in abating climate change. This can be done by reducing  CO2 emission to the extent of 0.11-0.14 tonnes per tonne of coke and also decreasing dust emission to the tune of 300-400 grams per tonne of coke. The other advantages include - saving a significant amount of water which is also becoming a scarce resource. 
First Published: Mon, November 06 2017. 17:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements