Tata Steel sets up largest CDQ facility at Kalinganagar

Nippon Steel and Sumkin Engineering (NSENGI) of Japan are the supplier and technology partner of the CDQ system set up at Tata Steel Kalinganagar.
The project was executed by Essar Projects.
CDQ is a heat recovery system to cool the hot coke
from coke
ovens. It is one of the most renowned energy-efficient and environment-friendly facility in steel production, where hot coke
removed from coke
ovens at a temperature of approximately 1,000°C, is cooled and kept dry with inert gas. The resulting steam produced in a waste heat recovery boiler is used to generate electricity.
As the sensible heat - which is recovered by heat transfer in the cooling chamber - is utilised as a heat source for steam generation.Electricity
generated by CDQ is clean and green energy.
This also cuts down dependence on natural resources
for energy generation thereby increasing the resource efficiency considerably, through secondary resource management and technology infusion.
In addition, compared to the conventional wet quenching, CDQ brings about advantages such as the reduction in dust emission
and improvement of coke
quality. This environment-friendly technology would help in abating climate change. This can be done by reducing CO2 emission
to the extent of 0.11-0.14 tonnes per tonne of coke
and also decreasing dust emission
to the tune of 300-400 grams per tonne of coke.
The other advantages include - saving a significant amount of water
which is also becoming a scarce resource.
