Tata Steel SEZ may get environment nod for Gopalpur by month-end

Ltd (TSSEZ) is likely to get a letter of formal approval from the Union ministry of environment, forest & climate change (MoEF&CC) for (EC) and CRZ (Coastal Regulatory Zone) by the end of this month.

The grant of statutory clearances would pave the way for TSSEZ, a fully owned Tata Steel subsidiary, to start infrastructure related work on the SEZ spread over 500.15 hectares (or 1,235 acres approximately).

"The expert appraisal committee of the ministry had recommended for grant of and CRZ clearance to Tata Steel's SEZ on October 16 this year. The formal approval is expected anytime by November-end", said an official source.

The Board of Approvals (BoA) under Union commerce ministry would take up the proposal on November 17. The Development Commissioner with the Falta SEZ has recommended TSSEZ's case for extension up to December 17, 2018.

on March 24 this year, had applied for for its multi-product SEZ. Three months later, on July 3, the company sought CRZ approval for the project.

has sought extension of formal approval for the SEZ at beyond December 17, 2017 for one year. The company has invested Rs 198.46 crore (as on September 30, 2017) on components like land cost, material procurement, service cost and other overheads.

Boundary wall construction of the SEZ is 70 per cent complete and hopes to be through with the construction by June next year. The company expects to commence work on construction of power and water facilities within the SEZ from January 2018 after receiving the formal

According to the guidelines by MoEF&CC, development activities within the SEZ can be taken up only after obtaining and CRZ clearance.

For the SEZ notified area, has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BS Minerals for a manufacturing unit on two acres. Other prospective investors have also shown interest to put up their units within the SEZ area. But, local agitation over jobs and compensation, have seemingly jeopardised these investments as investors are apprehensive to sign agreements fearing the troubled situation on the ground.

TSSEZ, nevertheless, has been conducting roadshows within the country and overseas to woo investors. In the first phase, the company aims to firm up investments for 500 acres of land.