signs definitive agreement with Group for the sale of its business

The deal is for total consideration of 100 million pounds.

directly employs about 1,700 people and agreement covers several south Yorkshire based assets.

Parties will also be working to complete consultation with employees, transfer of supplier and customer contracts.

UK is currently consulting with employees on number of proposals that would structurally reduce risks and is also in discussion with UK steel pension scheme trustee.

The company's strip products business will continue to employ almost 9,000 people in UK.