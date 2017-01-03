Tata Steel takes the start-up route for scale-up

The idea is to create a start-up-like activity with a small business unit

The idea is to create a start-up-like activity with a small business unit

Tata Steel is inculcating the spirit of ‘start-up’ with project Innovent, a programme aimed at developing business concepts that can be taken up for scale-up. The idea is to create a start-up-like activity with a small business unit. The funding is in tens of crore in the initial period but would blossom into a bigger business, Tata Steel’s vice-president (sales & marketing) Peeyush Gupta explained. “In a large company, a project team works on improvement of a business process, which is what we used to do typically or find ...

Ishita Ayan Dutt & Apurva Venkat