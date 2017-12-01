Tata Steel to acquire 74% stake in Bhubaneshwar Power for Rs 255 crore

The acquisition provides an opportunity to Tata Steel
to meet growing power demand, it added.
Tata Steel, together with its 100 per cent subsidiary T S Alloys Ltd (T S Alloys), is the holding company of BPPL, a company statement said.
"Tata Steel
on November 30, 2017, executed definitive agreements to acquire 74 per cent equity shares
of BPPL
from JL Power Ventures Private Ltd (JL Power)," Tata Steel
said in the statement.
Tata Steel
further said the acquisition will require an approval from the Odisha
Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, apart from a few other clearances, and the indicative period for completion of the acquisition is two months.
Incorporated in 2006, Bhubaneshwar Power Private Ltd
(BPPL) is into the business of power generation and a JV among Tata Steel, T S Alloys and JL Power, a subsidiary of Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd.
