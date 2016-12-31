Tata Steel to set up domestic tariff zone in Odisha's Gopalpur

has submitted a proposal to the government to establish a domestic tariff area (DTA) at on the Southern coast. The steel company is developing an industrial park there where it is the anchor tenant. It has a special economic zone (SEZ) notified the facility in the park spread over 500 hectares (or 1,250 acres) land. The entire park is being developed on 2,900 acres of land.

"We are keen to set up a at Gopalpur, which needs 1,565 acres of land. The will help us expanding our scope for pulling investments. This area is meant for attracting domestic investors across sectors as opposed to SEZ, which is more export oriented. The will enable the domestic investors to put up their facilities and enjoy incentives provided by the state government for industrial parks", said Arun Misra, vice-president of Tata Steel's project and managing director at Ltd (TTSL).

The company wants the land proposed for the to be registered in the name of TTSL, a subsidiary, as has been done by the state government for the SEZ. means an area within the country outside of a SEZ. It can include any area which is not under the jurisdiction of a custom bonded area.

A government official said, " is coming up with a domestic tariff area (DTA) adjacent to its at Gopalpur. It will be helpful for the domestic industrial units to thrive. With state government taking big steps to attract the investments with mouthwatering policy incentives, the will be an icing on the cake."

As the anchor tenant for the industrial park, has put up a ferrochrome plant with an annual capacity of 55,000 tonne per annum. The plant built up at a cost of Rs 542 crore, was inaugurated on November 30 this year by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Other than Tata Steel, the park has drawn one investment. Mumbai-based Sure Safety Solutions Ltd in collaboration with UK's Meggitt Defence has started operations of the aerial target manufacturing facility at the park.

has been intensifying efforts to lure investors for the industrial park which has the potential to attract investments of the order of Rs 20,000 crore. The steel company has staged roadshows in both overseas and domestic locations to pull investors. It is also believed to be in talks with some foreign companies for investments in heavy industries at the SEZ.