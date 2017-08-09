Tata Steel to sustain profitability in FY18, drive up financial health: S&P

Positive performance by during the first quarter of 2017-18 is on expected lines and will be sustained in the current fiscal, S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday.

"The healthy at India-based Ltd (BB-/stable) is in line with our expectations and supports the company's credit quality," S&P Global Ratings said in a statement.

A rating of BB points to less vulnerability of default.

The agency has put down the sustained to stronger global prices.

"We expect Tata Steel's in and to sustain for the rest of fiscal 2018, barring seasonal variations and despite potentially lower demand in The progress in Tata Steel's European operations and the company's new capital expenditure decisions will drive its consolidated and our ratings," it said.

Although the effect and seasonally soft prices may compress further in the quarter to September 2017, the agency said it expects margins to strengthen in third and fourth quarters of 2017-18.

Its European operations have improved over the last 4-6 quarters after the sale of its specialty and long product divisions - both unprofitable units.

The second half of the calendar year is seasonally weaker for European operations due to summer holidays and winter shutdowns, the rating agency said. It added: "We expect the company's European operations to generate average per tonne of about $60 for fiscal 2018 and beyond." The agency also said it expected Tata Steel's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt to improve to 12-13 per cent.

"These ratios support our stable outlook on the ratings on We would raise our rating if the FFO-to-debt ratio nears 15 per cent sustainably," S&P added.

sold its stake in for about Rs 38 billion, boosting its during the quarter, it said.

"We expect the company to use the proceeds for the settlement payment of about 550 million pounds for Tata Steel's British pension plan as part of an overall exercise under way for its European operations," the agency noted.

maintains an option to invest in the next phase of brownfield expansion at Kalinganagar, which it said "could increase capital expenditure although we believe that is unlikely over fiscal 2018 and 2019".

The company's hinges on the outcome of completion of strategic measures such as European asset restructuring, pension plan overhaul and JVs, along with its future capital expenditure plans, the agency said.