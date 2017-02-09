Tata Steel UK agrees to sell speciality steel business to Liberty House

UK has signed a definitive agreement to sell its speciality steel unit to Group for a total consideration of 100 million pounds.

In a notification to the exchange, said the sale agreement covers several South Yorkshire-based assets including the electric arc steelworks and bar mill at Rotherham, the steel purifying facility in Stockbridge and a mill in Brinsworth along with service centers in several parts of the world including China. The unit employs 1,700 people and caters to aerospace, automotive and oil&gas industries.

"We will be handing over a business which has been transformed following difficult decisions to restructure and re-focus on higher-value markets. Employees, trade unions and management team have worked hard at the speciality unit to improve performance and I am delighted to say that the business is now on improvement track which will enable it to thrive in the future," Bimlendra Jha, chief executive officer at UK was quoted as saying.

UK is currently consulting with its employees on number of proposals that would structurally reduce risks and help secure a more sustainable future for its wider UK business. It is also in discussions with the British Steel Pension Scheme trustee and the Pension Regulator to develop a structural solution for its UK pension scheme in coming months.

said it has so far invested 1.5 billion pounds in its UK business including 85 million pounds this year on a range of sustenance and improvement schemes. Meanwhile, the company's strip products business will continue to employ 9,000 people in the UK, manufacturing advanced products for sectors such as automotive industry, said the release.