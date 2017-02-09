Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tata Steel signs deal with Liberty House for sale of speciality steels biz
Business Standard

Tata Steel UK agrees to sell speciality steel business to Liberty House

Deal value is 100 million pounds

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Tata Steel to decide on UK future in 4 weeks: UK report

Tata Steel UK has signed a definitive agreement to sell its speciality steel unit to Liberty House Group for a total consideration of 100 million pounds.

In a notification to the exchange, Tata Steel said the sale agreement covers several South Yorkshire-based assets including the electric arc steelworks and bar mill at Rotherham, the steel purifying facility in Stockbridge and a mill in Brinsworth along with service centers in several parts of the world including China. The unit employs 1,700 people and caters to aerospace, automotive and oil&gas industries.

"We will be handing over a business which has been transformed following difficult decisions to restructure and re-focus on higher-value markets. Employees, trade unions and management team have worked hard at the speciality unit to improve performance and I am delighted to say that the business is now on improvement track which will enable it to thrive in the future," Bimlendra Jha, chief executive officer at Tata Steel UK was quoted as saying.

Tata Steel UK is currently consulting with its employees on number of proposals that would structurally reduce risks and help secure a more sustainable future for its wider UK business. It is also in discussions with the British Steel Pension Scheme trustee and the Pension Regulator to develop a structural solution for its UK pension scheme in coming months.

Tata Steel said it has so far invested 1.5 billion pounds in its UK business including 85 million pounds this year on a range of sustenance and improvement schemes. Meanwhile, the company's strip products business will continue to employ 9,000 people in the UK, manufacturing advanced products for sectors such as automotive industry, said the release.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Tata Steel UK agrees to sell speciality steel business to Liberty House

Deal value is 100 million pounds

Deal value is 100 million pounds

Tata Steel UK has signed a definitive agreement to sell its speciality steel unit to Liberty House Group for a total consideration of 100 million pounds.

In a notification to the exchange, Tata Steel said the sale agreement covers several South Yorkshire-based assets including the electric arc steelworks and bar mill at Rotherham, the steel purifying facility in Stockbridge and a mill in Brinsworth along with service centers in several parts of the world including China. The unit employs 1,700 people and caters to aerospace, automotive and oil&gas industries.

"We will be handing over a business which has been transformed following difficult decisions to restructure and re-focus on higher-value markets. Employees, trade unions and management team have worked hard at the speciality unit to improve performance and I am delighted to say that the business is now on improvement track which will enable it to thrive in the future," Bimlendra Jha, chief executive officer at Tata Steel UK was quoted as saying.

Tata Steel UK is currently consulting with its employees on number of proposals that would structurally reduce risks and help secure a more sustainable future for its wider UK business. It is also in discussions with the British Steel Pension Scheme trustee and the Pension Regulator to develop a structural solution for its UK pension scheme in coming months.

Tata Steel said it has so far invested 1.5 billion pounds in its UK business including 85 million pounds this year on a range of sustenance and improvement schemes. Meanwhile, the company's strip products business will continue to employ 9,000 people in the UK, manufacturing advanced products for sectors such as automotive industry, said the release.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Tata Steel UK agrees to sell speciality steel business to Liberty House

Deal value is 100 million pounds

Tata Steel UK has signed a definitive agreement to sell its speciality steel unit to Liberty House Group for a total consideration of 100 million pounds.

In a notification to the exchange, Tata Steel said the sale agreement covers several South Yorkshire-based assets including the electric arc steelworks and bar mill at Rotherham, the steel purifying facility in Stockbridge and a mill in Brinsworth along with service centers in several parts of the world including China. The unit employs 1,700 people and caters to aerospace, automotive and oil&gas industries.

"We will be handing over a business which has been transformed following difficult decisions to restructure and re-focus on higher-value markets. Employees, trade unions and management team have worked hard at the speciality unit to improve performance and I am delighted to say that the business is now on improvement track which will enable it to thrive in the future," Bimlendra Jha, chief executive officer at Tata Steel UK was quoted as saying.

Tata Steel UK is currently consulting with its employees on number of proposals that would structurally reduce risks and help secure a more sustainable future for its wider UK business. It is also in discussions with the British Steel Pension Scheme trustee and the Pension Regulator to develop a structural solution for its UK pension scheme in coming months.

Tata Steel said it has so far invested 1.5 billion pounds in its UK business including 85 million pounds this year on a range of sustenance and improvement schemes. Meanwhile, the company's strip products business will continue to employ 9,000 people in the UK, manufacturing advanced products for sectors such as automotive industry, said the release.

image
Business Standard
177 22