Tata Steel UK fined £1 mn for breach of health, safety act

The former owner of the Scunthorpe steel works, UK, was fined £1 million at for two breaches of the and It was handed a £930,000 fine, plus ordered to pay £70,000 costs, UK media reports said on Friday. Last November, the company, which sold the Scunthorpe site to British Steel last year, pleaded guilty to the breaches that happened in 2011. In July, Dr Austin Stoton, prosecuting, told the court the case involved a processing facility in Scunthorpe in the Benzol Plant at the Appleby Coke Ovens area and a five-metre wide vapour cloud.

