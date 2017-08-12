The former owner of the Scunthorpe steel works, Tata Steel UK, was fined £1 million at Hull Crown Court for two breaches of the Health and Safety Act. It was handed a £930,000 fine, plus ordered to pay £70,000 costs, UK media reports said on Friday. Last November, the company, which sold the Scunthorpe site to British Steel last year, pleaded guilty to the breaches that happened in 2011. In July, Dr Austin Stoton, prosecuting, told the court the case involved a processing facility in Scunthorpe in the Benzol Plant at the Appleby Coke Ovens area and a five-metre wide vapour cloud.
Tata Steel UK fined £1 mn for breach of health, safety act
BS Reporter August 12, 2017 Last Updated at 01:48 IST
