Tata Technologies to acquire Escenda Engineering AB

Engineering services company Technologies on Monday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire

"The acquisition helps Technologies accelerate its plans to expand in due to the rapid growth opportunity the region offers in both the automotive and industrial machinery sectors," the company said in a statement issued here.

Following the acquisition, Escenda Engineering will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Technologies Europe, However, the company will maintain the same management team and full workforce under the new ownership.

"Through this acquisition, Technologies will leverage its global expertise in engineering services to support key accounts in Sweden and the European market and help them create better products for their customers," Technologies Chief Executive Officer said.

"Our new colleagues in are some of the world's finest engineers and we are united by a shared vision to bring better products to the market for our customers and for the millions of people around the world who benefit from them," Harris said.

The acquisition is an essential component in Technologies' European growth strategy and follows the recent $26 million investment in the development of a new European headquarters in the UK, he added.

Commenting on the deal, Chief Executive Officer said, "we look forward to working together and supporting pioneering projects through our combined deep industry knowledge and innovative approaches to product development."

Escenda Engineering's revenue has grown by around 230 per cent across the last four years, the release said.