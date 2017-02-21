Tata Tele, RCom shares surge up to 7 per cent amid merger buzz

The union will see Tata Tele join the merged entity of RCom-Aircel and MTS

The union will see Tata Tele join the merged entity of RCom-Aircel and MTS

Shares of Tata Teleservices and Reliance Communications surged up to 7 per cent today amid reports of talks.



The scrip of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd jumped 6.62 per cent to end at Rs 6.44 on During the day, it zoomed 10.43 per cent to Rs 6.67.



Shares of Reliance Communications rose by 4.37 per cent to close at Rs 34.60. Intra-day, it gained 6.93 per cent to Rs 35.45.



As per media reports, the union will see Tata Tele join the merged entity of RCom-Aircel and MTS.



Meanwhile, has sought clarification from both the companies with reference to the report that Tata Tele is in early talks to join Aircel MTS combine.

Press Trust of India