Tata Teleservices closure may cost the group dear

With the curtains likely to be drawn on Tata Teleservices soon, the group is staring at some serious challenges — paying debt of over Rs 28,000 crore to banks, deciding the fate of over 6,000 employees and battling the realisation that despite investing over Rs 50,000 crore (based on estimates) through the years, it would be able to recover little. According to reports, Tata Teleservices is likely to wind down operations in phases, and has had discussions with the government. And, if a letter by former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry is to be believed, the fire sale or ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?