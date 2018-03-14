Tata Teleservices plans to close CDMA service in Delhi from March 19

Telecom operator on Wednesday said it will start closing its CDMA service in Delhi circle from March 19.

"...we will be phasing out our effective 19-Mar 2018 and hence you need to switch your connection to our or move to another service provider," said in its communication to customers in Delhi service area.

The company is learnt to have already closed CDMA service in some of the circles.

Email query sent to for additional details and comments did not elicit any reply.

The debt-ridden is in process of transferring its wireless business asset to telecom major Bharti Airtel.