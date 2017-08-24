Tata Teleservices says no undue favours to Sivasankaran

In its annual report for the year ended March 2017, Tata Teleservices
director Ishaat Hussain and MD and CEO N Srinath said it has also been alleged by Mistry in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that the Siva Group
has unduly benefited by Rs 600 crore through contracts granted by the company to the Siva Group
in the period 2003 to 2008. “Tata Teleservices
has benefited significantly from the services performed by the Siva Group
and this has been duly considered by the board of directors,” the directors said without elaborating on what services were provided by Sivasankaran.
"An attempt has been made to justify this allegation by stating that the company had subsequently (after issuance of shares to the Siva Group) issued shares to Temasek Holdings at a far higher price. We would like to place on record the fact that the issuance of shares to the Siva Group
in February 2006 was approved without management rights. It would be fallacious to equate the investment made by the Siva Group
with the subsequent investment made by Temasek Holdings in March 2006, in relation to which significant management rights were granted to Temasek,” the directors wrote. Further, it is also important to note that, before shares were allotted to the Siva Group
in February 2006, Tata Teleservices
had also allotted shares in August 2005 to one of Mistry’s holding firms, Sterling Investment Corporation Private Limited, at a price less than the rate at which shares were allotted to the Siva Group, the report said.
As per Mistry, even the Rs 782 crore invested by Siva group
was financed by banks due to guarantees and loans given by the Tata group. Of Siva’s investment, Rs 650 crore were provided by a loan from Standard Chartered Bank against a guarantee by Tata Sons and another Rs 132 crore was provided by Kalimati Investments, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, a listed entity, as a temporary inter corporate loan. By November 2008, Docomo
decided to buy 26 per cent stake in Tata Teleservices
for Rs 118 a share. Along with other Tata group companies, Siva group
sold part of his stake to Docomo
and made an additional profit of Rs 209 crore within three years of investments. In 2014, when Docomo
asked Tata Sons and Siva group
to buy back shares as per the 2008 agreement, Siva group
refused to pay its share of Rs 694 crore to Tata Sons and threatened to take Tata Tele court for mismanagement. Tata Sons board then decided to take Sivasankaran
to courts for the default.
Sources close to Mistry said the statements in the Tata Teleservices
annual report conveniently overlook the fact that Siva group
owes nearly Rs 694 crore in relation to the put option that Docomo
had exercised on TTSL. "This attempt to repeat half-truths loudly to create a convenient and alternate recreation of history, will be strongly refuted by written documentation and facts on record," said a source close to the development.
