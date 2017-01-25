Tata Teleservices to require Rs 2,000 cr by next financial year

Tata Sons has already invested close to Rs 4,500 cr in the past few years

Tata Sons has already invested close to Rs 4,500 cr in the past few years

Tata Teleservices, the loss-making venture of the Tata group, would require fresh infusion of funds of approximately Rs 2,000 crore from promoters in the next fiscal to keep its operations going, say bankers. Tata Sons, which is in the midst of a legal battle between its former Chairman Cyrus Mistry and Ratan Tata, would have to shell out a lion’s share of the fresh fund infusion as the company’s main promoter. Tata Sons has already invested close to Rs 4,500 crore in the last few years to keep the company afloat and helped it bid for spectrum. An additional funding for ...

Dev Chatterjee