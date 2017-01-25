Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

We are re-engineering our costs: D Shivakumar, chairman & CEO, PepsiCo
Business Standard

Tata Teleservices to require Rs 2,000 cr by next financial year

Tata Sons has already invested close to Rs 4,500 cr in the past few years

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Tata Teleservices, the loss-making venture of the Tata group, would require fresh infusion of funds of approximately Rs 2,000 crore from promoters in the next fiscal to keep its operations going, say bankers. Tata Sons, which is in the midst of a legal battle between its former Chairman Cyrus Mistry and Ratan Tata, would have to shell out a lion’s share of the fresh fund infusion as the company’s main promoter.   Tata Sons has already invested close to Rs 4,500 crore in the last few years to keep the company afloat and helped it bid for spectrum. An additional funding for ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Tata Teleservices to require Rs 2,000 cr by next financial year

Tata Sons has already invested close to Rs 4,500 cr in the past few years

Tata Sons has already invested close to Rs 4,500 cr in the past few years Tata Teleservices, the loss-making venture of the Tata group, would require fresh infusion of funds of approximately Rs 2,000 crore from promoters in the next fiscal to keep its operations going, say bankers. Tata Sons, which is in the midst of a legal battle between its former Chairman Cyrus Mistry and Ratan Tata, would have to shell out a lion’s share of the fresh fund infusion as the company’s main promoter.   Tata Sons has already invested close to Rs 4,500 crore in the last few years to keep the company afloat and helped it bid for spectrum. An additional funding for ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Tata Teleservices to require Rs 2,000 cr by next financial year

Tata Sons has already invested close to Rs 4,500 cr in the past few years

Tata Teleservices, the loss-making venture of the Tata group, would require fresh infusion of funds of approximately Rs 2,000 crore from promoters in the next fiscal to keep its operations going, say bankers. Tata Sons, which is in the midst of a legal battle between its former Chairman Cyrus Mistry and Ratan Tata, would have to shell out a lion’s share of the fresh fund infusion as the company’s main promoter.   Tata Sons has already invested close to Rs 4,500 crore in the last few years to keep the company afloat and helped it bid for spectrum. An additional funding for ...

image
Business Standard
177 22