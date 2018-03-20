Tata to hike prices of passenger vehicles by up to Rs 60,000 from April 1

-
Tata Motors today said it would hike prices of its passenger vehicles (PV) by up to Rs 60,000 from April 1 to offset rising input costs.
The company sells a range of passenger vehicles beginning with Gen X Nano at a starting price of Rs 200,000 million to premium SUV Hexa with the price going up to Rs 1.74 million (ex-showroom Delhi).
"The rising input costs, changing market conditions and various external economic factors, have compelled us to consider the price increase," Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Mayank Pareek said.
He, however, said the company is optimistic about maintaining its growth trajectory in the coming year on the back of a "robust product portfolio like Tiago, Hexa, Tigor and Nexon".
Last week, German luxury carmaker Audi announced price hike in the range of Rs 100,000 - Rs 900,000 effective April 1 to pass on the impact of increased customs duty in the Budget.
