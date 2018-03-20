JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

How five dotcom survivors built a $950 million e-grocery startup in India

Air India lures high-flying suitors as airline undergoes privatisation
Business Standard

Tata to hike prices of passenger vehicles by up to Rs 60,000 from April 1

The company is optimistic about maintaining its growth trajectory in the coming year on the back of a product portfolio like Tiago, Hexa, Tigor and Nexon"

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Group

Tata Motors today said it would hike prices of its passenger vehicles (PV) by up to Rs 60,000 from April 1 to offset rising input costs.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles beginning with Gen X Nano at a starting price of Rs 200,000 million to premium SUV Hexa with the price going up to Rs 1.74 million (ex-showroom Delhi).

"The rising input costs, changing market conditions and various external economic factors, have compelled us to consider the price increase," Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Mayank Pareek said.

He, however, said the company is optimistic about maintaining its growth trajectory in the coming year on the back of a "robust product portfolio like Tiago, Hexa, Tigor and Nexon".

Last week, German luxury carmaker Audi announced price hike in the range of Rs 100,000 - Rs 900,000 effective April 1 to pass on the impact of increased customs duty in the Budget.
First Published: Tue, March 20 2018. 16:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements