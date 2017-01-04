Tata Trusts sends requisition to oust Mistry from Tata Sons board

Tata Trusts, the majority shareholders of Tata Sons, has made a requisition to the holding company’s board for removal of as a director.



Mistry was sacked from Tata Sons’ chairman position in October. Following this sought removal of Mistry as chairman from listed companies’ boards. After a bitter eight-week boardroom battle, Mistry resigned from boards of all listed companies of in December.



“A requisition has come from a shareholder to remove Mistry from the holding company’s board,” says a person familiar with the development. which is the largest shareholder of with a 66% stake was expected to make the requisition. “It was expected after all that happened and now the procedure has started with the requisition made to the board which it will consider,” he says.



A spokesperson said, “No such decision has been taken by to remove from its board.” Since the requisition has come to the board now it could be discussed only in the next board meeting when the decision to remove Mistry could be taken. Mistry’s office declined to comment on this.



While Mistry became the chairman of in December 2012, he has been on board since 2006. Mistry’s father Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry is the single largest shareholder of with 18.4% stake in Tata Group’s holding company.



“Under the article of association the company does not have any obligation to have a representative from Pallonji family on board,” says Amit Tandon, founder and managing director at proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services.



“However, the appointment of a representative from Pallonji Mistry family on board has been by convention as it is considered a healthy practice to have opinion of a significant minority,” he says. Now the future course on this will depend on the conversation between board and Mistry family.