Tatas ask tribunal to reject Mistry move to block naming of new chairman

Tata Sons said Mistry's continuance on the board was detrimental to interests of company

Tata Sons has urged the National Corporate Law Tribunal to reject its former chairman Cyrus Mistry’s move to block the appointment of a new boss for the Tata group. Soon after Mistry was removed on October 24, Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, had announced a new group chairman would be announced in four months. The Tata Sons board had appointed Ratan Tata as interim chairman. Tata Sons’ reply to the tribunal was filed on January 6 after two investment companies of the Mistry family moved it on December 20, alleging mismanagement in Tata ...

Dev Chatterjee