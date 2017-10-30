Tatas most eager suitor for stressed steel assets

Tata Steel has emerged as the most aggressive bidder among the companies eyeing stressed steel assets that are undergoing insolvency proceedings. Among the firms that have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) for the companies admitted under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Tata Steel is the only investor to participate in four assets — Bhushan Power & Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, Electrosteel Steels, and Essar Steel. The only other steel company among the 12 large accounts recommended by the Reserve Bank of India for insolvency for which the ...