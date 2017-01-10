Tatas question Mistry's right to move NCLT

Petition says Mistry family owns just 2.17% stake; given same 'advantage' as Sivasankaran

After a brief ceasefire during the Christmas holidays, the war between former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and Interim Chairman Ratan Tata has restarted. Tata Sons says the Mistrys have no locus standi to move the National Company Law Board (NCLT), as they own only 2.17 per cent in the total issued share capital of Tata Sons, instead of the minimum 10 per cent required to file such a petition. Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment Corporation, two investment companies of the Mistry-family controlled Shapoorji Pallonji group, as 18.37 per cent ...

Dev Chatterjee & Abhineet Kumar