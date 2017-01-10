Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Tata » News

Tiger takes driver's seat at Flipkart
Business Standard

Tatas question Mistry's right to move NCLT

Petition says Mistry family owns just 2.17% stake; given same 'advantage' as Sivasankaran

Dev Chatterjee & Abhineet Kumar  |  Mumbai 

After a brief ceasefire during the Christmas holidays, the war between former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and Interim Chairman Ratan Tata has restarted.     Tata Sons says the Mistrys have no locus standi to move the National Company Law Board (NCLT), as they own only 2.17 per cent in the total issued share capital of Tata Sons, instead of the minimum 10 per cent required to file such a petition. Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment Corporation, two investment companies of the Mistry-family controlled Shapoorji Pallonji group, as 18.37 per cent ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Tatas question Mistry's right to move NCLT

Petition says Mistry family owns just 2.17% stake; given same 'advantage' as Sivasankaran

Petition says Mistry family owns just 2.17% stake; given same 'advantage' as Sivasankaran After a brief ceasefire during the Christmas holidays, the war between former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and Interim Chairman Ratan Tata has restarted.     Tata Sons says the Mistrys have no locus standi to move the National Company Law Board (NCLT), as they own only 2.17 per cent in the total issued share capital of Tata Sons, instead of the minimum 10 per cent required to file such a petition. Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment Corporation, two investment companies of the Mistry-family controlled Shapoorji Pallonji group, as 18.37 per cent ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Tatas question Mistry's right to move NCLT

Petition says Mistry family owns just 2.17% stake; given same 'advantage' as Sivasankaran

After a brief ceasefire during the Christmas holidays, the war between former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and Interim Chairman Ratan Tata has restarted.     Tata Sons says the Mistrys have no locus standi to move the National Company Law Board (NCLT), as they own only 2.17 per cent in the total issued share capital of Tata Sons, instead of the minimum 10 per cent required to file such a petition. Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment Corporation, two investment companies of the Mistry-family controlled Shapoorji Pallonji group, as 18.37 per cent ...

image
Business Standard
177 22