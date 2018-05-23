TCS adds 400-plus Transamerica employees in Florida as part of $2bn deal

(TCS) on Wednesday, rebadged 430 former employees to their workforce, as part of its $2 billion deal with to transform the administration of its US insurance and annuity business lines.

will occupy several floors of Transamerica’s building at 570 Carillon Parkway in St Petersburg, as part of a multi-year agreement with to rapidly enhance its digital capabilities, simplify the service of more than 10 million policies into an integrated modern platform, and drive growth opportunities through customer service. More than 430 former Transamerica employees now work for at this new St. Petersburg facility, as part of recruiting and investing in more than 2,200 Transamerica jobs across the US in multiple locations. has been providing tax cuts to global MNCs to attract more business lately.

“We are excited to welcome more than 430 Floridians to our workforce and new office building in as we continue to invest in the best local talent and increase our presence across the great state of Florida,” said Suresh Muthuswami, President and Global Head, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Platforms, TCS. He added that TCS is a leading industry employer in the US, striving to help American like Transamerica to digitally transform their business and capitalise on rapidly evolving customer demands. We look forward to partnering with St Petersburg’s city, state and local organizations to further build upon our business and community impact.

TCS has invested nearly $3 billion in the US over the past three years and has been among the top two IT services job creators in the U.S. It is also engaging nearly two million Americans through its extensive nationwide education programs, academic partnerships and endowments to schools such as Carnegie Mellon University, Cornell Tech and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to meet the massive requirement for talent in US.

The office is a new US business centre for TCS, adding to the 1,000-plus employees already serving American businesses throughout the state. As part of TCS’ ongoing investment in the region, the company plans to expand its flagship goIT education program, which was successfully launched last year in The program has been inspiring underserved youth to explore app development, design thinking and technology careers, since 2008.

Additionally, TCS plans to bring its to Florida, providing free professional development and resources for educators to integrate computational thinking – a foundational skill for 21st century careers – into core subjects. Nationally, Ignite My Future in School aims to reach 20,000 educators and one million students over a five-year period.