TCS CEO N Chandrasekaran is new chairman of Tata Sons

on Thursday appointed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive Natarajan Chandrasekaran as its new chairman. He will take over as the executive chairman from Feb. 21, said in a statement, adding the selection committee appointed by its board had unanimously recommended the group veteran for the job.



The decision came about three months after the $100-billion conglomerate in October ousted Cyrus Mistry and appointed Ratan Tata as its interim chairman, sparking a bitter public spat.

According to sources in the know, the five-member selection committee, comprising interim chairman Ratan Tata, TVS Group Chairman Venu Srinivasan, Bain Capital’s Amit Chandra, Ronen Sen and Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya, held several meetings over the past few days to arrive at the decision to bring Chandrasekaran to the helm of affairs at the Tata group.

Chandrasekaran, who joined in 1987 after completing Masters in Computer Applications from Regional Engineering College, Trichy, (now National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli) in Tamil Nadu, has spent his career at the company.

He had taken over as the CEO of on October 6, 2009, before which he was chief operating officer and executive director at the company. Born in 1963, Chandra, as he is fondly called by his colleagues, has been one of the youngest CEOs at the Tata group.

Chandrasekaran, 53, is often credited for the success of TCS, India’s largest IT company with a market value of Rs 4,72,636 crore as on Tuesday. The company reported revenues of Rs 23,000 crore in the September quarter and made a profit of Rs 5,958 crore, according to its BSE filings. reported profits of Rs 6,778 crore on revenue of Rs 29,735 crore for the quarter to December, which was announced on Thursday, when Chandrasekaran was elevated as chairman of Tata Sons.

On his appointment to the Tata Sons’ board in October 2016, Chandrasekaran had said: “I am humbled by this honour and I look forward to contributing to the board.”