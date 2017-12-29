TCS faces US trial for 'anti-American bias'

(TCS) will have to defend itself at a US trial over claims that it’s biased against American workers.



A federal judge in Oakland, California, on Wednesday rejected a request from the (IT) outsourcing giant to dismiss a 2015 lawsuit accusing of violating anti-discrimination laws by favouring South Asians.



In a further setback for the company, the judge also expanded the case into a class action on behalf of American workers who lost their jobs at offices in the US because they hadn’t been assigned to any of its clients.While the case predates President Donald Trump’s election, its objective mirrors one of his campaign promises: To reduce the use of overseas workers in US jobs.TCS, Asia’s largest software maker, and Infosys, a rival Indian outsourcing firm facing a similar lawsuit in Milwaukee, have both been squeezed by the Trump administration to hire more Americans on US soil.The lawsuit against was filed in 2015 by a white worker who claimed he was subject to “substantial anti-American sentiment” within the company and was ultimately terminated within 20 months despite having almost 20 years of experience in the field. He was later replaced as the lead plaintiff by two other men.One, Brian Buchanan, said he worked at Southern California Edison for 28 years when the company outsourced the bulk of its work to He was among 400 people terminated, but said he was asked to stay on for a few months to train the Indian employees that were replacing him. Buchanan claims that at a job fair organised for the employees losing their jobs, the South Asian regional manager was dismissive of his interest in a position.argued Buchanan’s experience doesn’t prove he was a victim of bias. He has “no idea” whether the application process was discriminatory because he didn’t attend any of the town hall meetings he was invited to during the Edison transition to learn about open positions with and how to apply for them — and he didn’t apply for a specific job, the company said in a court filing.The four workers who sued Infosys over similar allegations four years ago in Milwaukee are represented by the same law firm that filed the suit.