TCS, Intel join hands to provide solutions for firms to go digital

In a bid to address the rapidly-evolving digital transformation requirements in global markets including in India, (TCS) on Monday announced a new collaboration with to build a "future-ready reference architecture" for enterprises.

The collaboration will help firms adopt new-age technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud, network, 5G, artificial intelligence and data centre infrastructure management.

"The collaboration with marks a milestone for our continued efforts to enable customers and the industry with services and technologies for digital transformation," said Shannon Poulin, vice president, Intel Sales and Marketing Group, in a statement.

and Intel are already investing in Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in India and the US which will be hubs for next-generation data centre technologies, and cloud-ready network architectures to support customers.

The COEs will address industry-specific challenges in to optimise costs, improve productivity and increase customers' revenue.

In addition, and Intel will design cloud-ready network architectures to help businesses build agile and cost-effective infrastructure through software-defined networking and software-defined infrastructure.

"The Centres of Excellence will also provide on-the-ground solution testing, verification and development support for customers in the US and India," Poulin added.

Coupled with TCS's full services digital expertise, the collaboration will deliver business value by advancing customers' data centres and end-to-end solutions such as edge devices, operating systems, storage, analytics, end-point devices and networking infrastructure investments.

" is committed to delivering innovative solutions that provide customers an edge over the competition and steer their businesses toward a more efficient digital future," said Raman Venkatraman, Global Head of Alliances and Unit,

"The collaboration with Intel will enable us to create market-ready solutions for digital transformations while reducing time and cost," he added.