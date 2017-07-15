TCS may hire Bhubaneswar, to add capacity for 3,000 more employees

Information Technology (IT) major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to add capacity for an additional 3,000 employees at its Kalinga Park SEZ in Bhubaneswar.

"The civil structure for the third phase is ready. It will add a capacity of 3,000 employees. There is only need to develop the internal infrastructure", said Manoj Kumar Panda, centre head, Kalinga Park IT/ITes SEZ.

The Kalinga Park campus developed over 45 acres of land is an addition to the company's unique Global Network Delivery Model (GNDM). Now, it has an operational capacity with 4,500 seats. In 2015, Chief Minister had inaugurated the Phase II of the Kalinga Park.

The SEZ campus of the now employs 3,200 people and has positioned itself as a major exporter in the IT sector of Odisha. The had exported about Rs 550 crore in the last financial year.

TCS, which has been operating in Odisha since 1999, has also taken up the activities of the product developments and testing here. It is serving about 150 customers in its Bhubaneswar campus which includes GE, CIBC and Virgin Australia etc.

The retention rate in Bhubaneswar is better compared to all other centres.

The increase in employee headcounts will help the government in achieving the objectives outlined in the state's ICT policy, 2014. The policy targets to achieve a turnover of $4 billion and achieve direct employment of 60,000 by promoting 800 IT/ITes and ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) units.

"The four IT TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro have made huge expansion of their development centres in Bhubaneswar last three years. Due to this expansion in the last three years the four IT behemoths have created additional employment of 4,700 IT professionals in the state. The plans of will be a big boost to the IT sector of the state", said government sources.