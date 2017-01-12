TCS meet gave it away

There was buzz about a vice-chairman being named but Tata Sons did not take any such decision

There was buzz about a vice-chairman being named but Tata Sons did not take any such decision

It was at the TCS House in Fort, Mumbai, that word got out on Wednesday evening that Chief Executive Officer N Chandrasekaran would be named the chairman of the holding company, Tata Sons. A meeting held at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) headquarters to finalise Chandrasekaran’s successor at the information technology firm gave enough hints to employees that a change was in the offing, it has been learnt. The word spread fast as it was also a day before TCS’ third quarter results, with activities at a peak. A few hours later, at the Bombay House, not too far ...

Nivedita Mookerji