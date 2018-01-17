TCS on client win spree, expands partnership with US acoustic firm Shure

The largest software exporter has expanded its business relationship with the American audio equipment maker Shure, which entails setting-up of a global development centre. This is the third deal announcement by the group company since reporting its December quarter numbers last week, where profits slid marginally. The deals announced in the recent past include over $2 billion each wins from American insurer Transamerica and market research firm Nielsen, a $690-million contract from a Prudential unit, and one more from retailer for an undisclosed sum. For the newer contract with American firm Shure, with whom it has had a five-year association, it did not specify the total consideration. The company has established a GDC to help build cross-platform and mobile-enabled software for Shure's audio technology and solutions, it said in a statement today. will be able to create secure, scalable, and differentiated audio products and solutions using TCS' innovation labs and expertise in and cyber security technologies, it said. The GDC and innovation labs will bring together talent, tools and frameworks, and enable to adapt their current offerings and launch new products, TCS' global head for technology business unit V Rajanna said. "Our expanded collaboration with will allow us to complement our core team and create innovative new product offerings more efficiently by leveraging innovation labs," chief technology officer Avi Vaidya said.