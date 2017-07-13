TCS Q1 net down 5.8% to Rs 5,950 cr on sharp rise in rupee

(TCS), the country's largest information technology (IT) services firm, saw its profits drop 5.82 per cent to Rs 5,950 crore in the first quarter (Q) of the financial year (FY) 2017-18 compared to the year-ago period. The company's margins were majorly impacted by

Revenue grew one per cent to Rs 30,543 crore during the April to June period. During the same period, says that volume grew 3.5 per cent, as it saw a rise in business from clients in manufacturing and communication, media and technology industries.

had reported a profit of Rs 6,318 crore and revenue of Rs 30,280 crore in Q1 of the last FY.

reported a drop in operating margin to 23.4 per cent during Q1 of the current FY, compared with 25.1 per cent during the year-ago period. The company’s digital revenues stood at 18.9 per cent during the period.

“As we go through the early stages of Business 4.0, enterprises are reimagining themselves as a leaner, responsive data-centric organisations by embracing Agile, Cloud, Analytics and Automation. We have retooled our organisation structures and go-to-market teams to relevant to customers and have introduced new service lines like Cognitive Business Operations and Digital Transformation Services to capture these new opportunities,” said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD)

“During the quarter, high currency volatility, including sharp rupee appreciation against the dollar, resulted in Rs 650 crore loss in reported revenues,” said V Ramakrishnan, chief financial officer,