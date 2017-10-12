TCS Q2 net rises 8% at Rs 6,446 cr q-o-q; announces dividend of Rs 7/share

TCS, the first Indian IT services firm to announce this quarter, said that business grew across sectors, including higher growth from digital services. TCS' digital revenue saw an increase of 31% year- on-year and accounted for 19.7% of the company's revenues.

"We experienced robust volume growth in Q2, driven by good demand across multiple industry verticals... Large deal wins this quarter, a good pipeline, and bottoming out of the retail sector softness positions us well," CEO and MD said.

He added that the company continues to gain share in the fast growing 'digital spend' of its customers.

"Our investment programme remains geared for growth. Continued investments in digital design and transformational capabilities are paying off, and it shows in the strong growth in our Digital business," CFO V Ramakrishnan said.

During the quarter, saw its IT attrition rate (LTM) come down by 0.3% sequentially to 11.3%. It added 15,868 employees (gross) and 3,404 people (net) in the September 2017 quarter, taking its total headcount to 3,89,213 people.

The company recruited 3,725 employees outside India, bringing the total to 6,979 in the first half of the fiscal year.

Banking and financial services and retail saw continued softness, the firm said.

Having completed their wage hike process as well as the visa applications for the current year in the last quarter, their EBIDTA margins stood at 25.1%.

The sales from a number of large global deals, including the Lloyds Group deal, has translated into earnings. has been highlighting its digital revenue since the last quarter, which was expected to rise on the back of higher demand for these services from European markets.

Revenue increased 3.2% sequentially at Rs 30,541 crore.