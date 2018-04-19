TCS Q4 net rises 4.5% at Rs 69.04 bn; Board approves 1:1 bonus share issue

IT The country's largest software exporter today reported a 4.5% growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 69.04 billion for the March 2018 quarter and its board recommended a 1:1 issue.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 66.08 billion in the same period last fiscal, said in a regulatory filing.

The Tata Group company, which accounts for a lion's share of the group's overall profit, reported a growth of 8.2% at Rs 320.75 billion for the said quarter, up from Rs 296.42 billion a year earlier.

"Strong demand in digital across all industry verticals and large transformational deal wins have made this one of our best fourth quarters in recent years. The strong exit allows us to start the new fiscal on a confident note. This is our highest incremental dollar growth in our history," CEO and MD said.

Strong deal wins and a good pipeline positions very well in the new fiscal, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director N Ganapathy Subramaniam said.

Digital accounted for 23.8% of the revenue, up 42.8% year-on-year.

For the entire 2017-18, saw its net profit dipping 1.7% to Rs 258.26 billion, while rose 4.3% to Rs 1.23 trillion. At the end of March 2018, had 394,998 employees with attrition rate at 11% in IT services.

"We're glad to announce we're back to double digit trajectory on dollar growth, UK has been leading with a strong growth of over 10% Y-o-Y," said Gopinathan added.

On Thursday, stock on BSE closed 0.99% higher at Rs 3,190.65.