TCS races past RIL by Rs 8,500 cr to reclaim status as most valued company

RIL shares shed 2.6% to end at Rs 1,398.50, TCS added 0.23% to close at Rs 2,351.20 on BSE

RIL shares shed 2.6% to end at Rs 1,398.50, TCS added 0.23% to close at Rs 2,351.20 on BSE

on Wednesday surpassed Industries to reclaim the status of the country's most valued by



At close of trade today, the (m- cap) of stood at Rs 4,63,287.02 crore, which was Rs 8,555.55 crore more than RIL's Rs 4,54,731.47 crore valuation.



of declined by 2.60 per cent to end at Rs 1,398.50, while went up by 0.23 per cent to close at Rs 2,351.20 on



had on Friday surpassed Tata Group's in terms of to become the country's most



But, its at the top spot was short-lived as it slipped to the second spot in today's trading session. Temporary ups and down in the valuation chart of the two firms were seen in April as well.



On April 24, had managed to close the trading session as the most valued



had replaced as the most valued more than four years ago, but a sharp rally in the of Ambani-led in the recent past has helped the company to close the gap. The figure changes daily with the stock price movement.

Press Trust of India