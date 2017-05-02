TCS reclaims RIL crown; see-saw ahead

TCS had a market cap of Rs 4.52 lakh cr, while RIL's was Rs 4.46 lakh cr on April 24

(TCS) reclaimed the tag of India’s most-valuable company in terms of market capitalisation from (RIL). At Tuesday’s closing prices, had a of Rs 4.52 lakh crore, while RIL’s was Rs 4.46 lakh crore. On April 24, had overtaken as the country’s most valuable firm after four years. stayed on the top for just five trading sessions. Since the gap in market value of both the firms is narrow, experts see a see-saw battle ahead. RIL’s foray into telecom has fuelled a rally in the Mukesh Ambani-led company’s stock price in recent months. On the other hand, weak growth forecast for software exporters has weighed on the Tata group flagship company. So far in 2017, shares of have gained 27 per cent, while those of have lost 3.2 per cent. Almost a year ago, TCS’s was 1.67 times that of Since then, has lost 13 per cent in market value, while has gained 43.3 per cent.



Samie Modak