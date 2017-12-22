TCS secures $2.25-billion outsourcing contract from Nielsen

India's leading IT exporter (TCS) has bagged a USD 2.25-billion from Nielsen, a television rating measurement firm.



The partnership, signed in October this year, is a renewal of TCS' existing collaboration with The two had struck a 10-year deal in 2008 for USD 1.2 billion, which was expanded to USD 2.5 billion in 2013.



Under the new deal, the terms of the agreement have been extended for an additional five years so as to expire on December 31, 2025, with three one-year renewal options granted to Nielsen, the TV rating company said in a regulatory filing to the US SEC." has committed to purchase services from from the Effective Date through the remaining term of the Agreement (the 'Minimum Commitment') in the amount of USD 2.25 billion, including a commitment to purchase at least USD 320 million in services per year from 2017 through 2020, USD 186 million in services per year from 2021 through 2024, and USD 139.5 million in services in 2025," it added.The filing stated that the Mumbai-based firm will globally provide with professional services relating to IT -- including application development and maintenance -- BPO, client service knowledge process outsourcing, management sciences, analytics, and financial planning.

