TCS seeing digital deals of 'significant size' coming in: CEO Gopinathan

India's largest software services firm (TCS) is seeing deals of "significant size" coming in as clients turn to agile, and technologies to deliver enhanced customer experience.



from engagements made up 19.7 per cent of TCS' of Rs 30,541 crore in July-September 2017 quarter, growing 31 per cent year-on-year.



"What we are seeing is that some deals are starting to come which are of significant size and some of them are coming in unexpected areas also... In more traditional ones like and other areas also, deal sizes are significantly increasing," CEO and MD said at a recent investor call.He added that is pursuing "very large engagements" in the Internet of Things (IoT) space worth "multiple tens of millions", which he hopes to close during the course of the ongoing quarter.Gopinathan attributed the strong performance to the investments made in reskilling the workforce at scale, among other factors.He elucidated that clients are moving to 'Business 4.0' where they are looking at using technology to make data-driven decisions and enhance customer experience.Gopinathan cited the example of retailers who are not just offering the lowest prices but helping the customer think through their purchasing decision, acting as an advisor and managing the overall buying experience for the customers."The traction shows up in the steadily increasing size of deals, and in our growth, as well as in our client metrics," he added.Gopinathan said is doing a number of small pilot projects in some critical consumer-related areas involving IoT, automation, artificial intelligence, analytics, integration of video technologies, facial and voice recognition technologies.